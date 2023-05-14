Newly Elected Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das Meets CM Naveen In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Newly elected Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das, daughter of slain former minister Naba Das, today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence here and took his blessings.

Patnaik advised her to work dedicatedly to lead the development of Jharsuguda and make a difference in people’s lives.

Deepali Das arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Jharsuguda today after winning the election. After reaching the Bhubaneswar airport, she said, “This is the victory of the people of Jharsuguda, victory of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, victory of development and victory of Naba Das. Many senior leaders of BJD worked tirelessly in the by-election. I came here to meet them and seek their blessings. I will express my gratitude to them.”

She pointed out, “My father’s dream was to rebuild Jharsuguda. The Chief Minister has extended helping hands to fulfill my father’s dream. I will fulfill all my father’s dreams under the guidance of the Chief Minister. My father is showering blessings from the heaven. The Chief Minister’s support and blessings are with me. People’s trust and blessings are also with me. No criticize can stop me,” Deepali added.

The CM also tweeted after meeting the newly elected legislator. He stated that he advised her to work dedicatedly for the people of Jharsuguda.

Deepali defeated her nearest rival Tankadhar Tripathy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in by-election on Jharsuguda assembly seat by a margin of 48,721 votes.

The Jharsuguda bypoll was necessiated by the killing of MLA and minister Naba Kisore Das in January. He was the father of Dipali Das.