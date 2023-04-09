Newly Constructed Boundary Wall Of Rama Devi University Collapses

Bhubaneswar: A major portion of newly constructed boundary wall of the Rama Devi Women’s University collapsed on Sunday.

The boundary wall that collapsed is about 100ft long near the Rupali Square. It caved in towards a park on the varsity premises due to alleged poor construction.

The boundary wall was constructed two months ago during the President’s visit to the university. Only after two-months of construction, its collapse raises many eye brows. It clearly indicates at sub-standard work, alocal corporator alleged.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury also echoed similar views. She said poor quality work led to such incident. Water soaking had earlier been reported near the wall.

“We had informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and concerned authorities regarding water-soaking near the boundary wall. The wall also was built without beam and pillar. The concerned contractor will be questioned about the matter,” she said.