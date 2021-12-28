Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd: Edinson Cavani scores equaliser, Cristiano Ronaldo escapes red card for awful foul

London: Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday (December 27).

The result stretched Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start to four games in all competitions but the German will hardly be pleased by a toothless performance with goalkeeper David De Gea rescuing the visitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo would really see himself as a lucky guy after escaping a red card against Newcastle United in the Premier League fixture on Monday night. The Portuguese stalwart seemed to have charged towards the ball with sheer aggression despite knowing that Newcastle midfielder Ryan Fraser will reach the ball before him.

Ronaldo only received a yellow card for a poor challenge on Newcastle United midfielder Ryan Fraser on Monday. Ronaldo himself put in a lacklustre performance that saw Manchester United only draw 1-1 against Newcastle in the Premier League.