Newborn’s Body Recovered From Bag On Puri Beach

Puri: The body of the newborn baby was recovered from inside a bag that was dumped on the sea beach near a hotel along the Chakratirtha Road in Puri on Tuesday.

On intimation from locals, Sea Beach police station IIC arrived at the spot and launched an investigation.

According to sources, some local traders spotted an unidentified man trying to bury the newborn’s body in the beach and raised an alarm.

Seeing the locals, the man panicked and ran away leaving the bag behind.