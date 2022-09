Cuttack: The body of a newborn baby was found floating near the Jobra barrage of Mahanadi river in Cuttack district.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore after some locals spotted the baby and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, a fire service team along with the police reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway. However, the circumstances under which the newborn drowned is yet to be known.

More details are awaited.