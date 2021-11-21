Newborn Stolen From Sonepur DHH, Rescued

Sonepur: The newborn baby, that was stolen from Sonepur district headquarters hospital on Saturday, has been rescued today.

As per reports, the baby girl was found lying on the roadside near Saradhapali. On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the newborn.

As per reports, Santoshini Tandi of Sandha village under Birmaharajpur Police limits of the district gave birth to a baby girl. However, due to the unavailability of a bed at the DHH, she and her child had to lie on the verandah for post-delivery treatment.

On Saturday morning, Santoshini had gone to the toilet after handing the baby to her mother-in-law. Meanwhile, an unidentified woman approached and took the newborn from Santoshini’s mother-in-law on the pretext of holding the baby for sometimes.