Newborn ‘sold’ for Rs 10K in Odisha

Balasore: A newborn boy was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 10,000 at Jaleswarpur Community Health Centre in Balasore district on Friday.

Sushama Das from Taladi village under Bhograi block had given birth to a baby boy at Jaleswarpur hospital, but allegedly sold the baby to another person in Mayurbhanj at Rs 10,000.

Police rescued the baby with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials. However, the baby’s mother refuted selling her child for money.

The parents of the baby have been detained.