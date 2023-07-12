Newborn Rescued From Garbage Yard In City

Bhubaneswar: A newborn baby boy was rescued from a garbage yard near Acharya Vihar Square at around 1 pm on Wednesday. The infant was thrown into the garbage yard soon after delivery.

A passerby, Gitanjali Mohanty of Akhandalamani Slum found the baby screaming in the midst of garbage. She immediately rescued him and took him to the Capital Hospital.

Later, Mohanty brought him to her own house after required treatment.

On being informed from reliable sources, Saheed Nagar police reached Gitanjali’s house in the slum and took the baby back before handing him over to the Childline.

The infant is currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Further investigation is underway.