Newborn Declared Dead After Birth Found Alive Later

New Delhi: The newborn baby, who was “declared dead” soon after birth at the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and was later found alive, died on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI, citing sources.

The family was making plans for the burial of the child on Sunday, when they found that the premature baby born at 23 weeks and weighing 490 grams was alive.

The baby was immediately rushed to the same hospital and put on ventilator support till Wednesday, where she breathed her last.

“The baby was handed over to us in a box and we took her to our home in New Mustafabad on Sunday. We had started making preparations for her burial and ordered to prepare a grave for her,” said Md Salman, the baby’s uncle to PTI over phone.

“Around 7.30 pm, when we opened the box, we saw the baby moving her legs and arms. We immediately rushed her back to hospital,” Salman added.

Doctors had earlier said that in medical terms, such babies are considered “non-viable.” The hospital had earlier constituted a three-member panel to probe the incident and a report was submitted on Wednesday, reported PTI, citing the source.

According to the news agency, the panel has spoken to doctors who were on duty that day to ascertain the sequence of events. The family of the baby said they were informed around 4 pm that the baby was no more.

“We have been informed about her demise. The hospital wants to conduct a post mortem before handing over the baby but we don’t want it. She was only three days old and we don’t want her to go through it. We want to give her a respectful burial,” Md Salman, the baby’s uncle, told PTI.