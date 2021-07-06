Newborn Baby’s Body Recovered Under Over-Bridge In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a newborn was found lying under an over-bridge at Sishubhawan chowk in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after some passerby spotted the child’s body and immediately intimated the police about the same.

On being informed, Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and sent the body to the capital hospital for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the parents of the baby girl.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to established. It is suspected that someone might have abandoned the newborn on the road after delivery.