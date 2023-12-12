Newborn Baby Trapped In Borewell Rescued! Odisha CM Heaves A Sigh Of Relief

Bhubaneswar: After 8 hours of gruelling efforts, a newborn baby was rescued from a 20 to 25-foot borewell in Rengali in Sambalpur.

Expressing happiness over the safe rescue of the newborn baby, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “It’s a matter of great relief. I wish a long life for the baby. May God bless her… Jai Jagannath”.

The Chief Minister has also congratulated the rescue teams – the ODRAF, Fire Services dist administration police, and medical team and praised their coordinated efforts. He said, “I am happy that the entire state machinery is working with the guiding principle ‘every life is”.

The Odisha CM was in touch with the situation during the operation. On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rescue equipment was sent to the spot by special aircraft.