Newborn Baby Found Abandoned in Train’s Toilet, Rescued

Bhawanipatna: In a shocking case, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned inside the toilet of Bokaro Express train on Wednesday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the passengers found the baby in the washbasin of the toilet and informed the TTE about the same, who reported to the higher authority.

On getting information, the Sub-Inspector of RPF at the railway station, Pushpa Rani Bisoi reached the spot and informed the matter to the Chief Station Manager PVSR, Suresh. She immediately admitted the baby to Waltair Division Railway Hospital. He was later shifted to King George Hospital.

The health of the baby boy is said to be stable. He has been handed over to childcare authorities.