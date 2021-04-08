New Zealand Suspends Entry Of Travellers From India

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from that country.

The suspension for all travellers, including New Zealand’s own citizens, begins at 4 pm local time on April 11 and will be in place until April 28, Jacinda Ardern was quoted as saying by the agency. During this time the government will look at risk management measures to resume travel, she added.

The move comes after India on Wednesday registered 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, its biggest rise so far.