New Zealand Reports Highest Jump In COVID-19 cases

Auckland: New Zealand on Tuesday recorded its highest increase in Covid-19 cases. While most of the new cases were in Auckland, seven were found in the nearby Waikato district.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said lockdown rule-breakers were contributing to the spread of infections and noted that many of the new cases had been detected among younger people.

“I know the highs and lows of cases is incredibly hard on people, particularly those in Tamaki Makaurau,” Ardern said, using the Indigenous Maori name for Auckland. “I just wanted to reinforce again that we’re not powerless. We do have the ability to keep cases as low as we can.”

Ardern has promised to outline a path out of lockdown for Auckland based on vaccination numbers.

The government has previously talked about the importance of getting 90% of people aged 12 and over fully vaccinated, including a high proportion of Maori, who have been particularly hard hit by the outbreak.

But that goal remains some distance away, with 85% of eligible people having had at least one dose and 67% fully vaccinated. The numbers are lower among Maori.