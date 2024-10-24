Pune: The second Test between India and New Zealand commenced today at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bat first. The visitors, who lead the three-match series 1-0, are looking to seal the series with another strong performance.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham decided to bat on a pitch expected to offer assistance to spinners as the match progresses. “Looking at the surface, there’s not a lot of grass. It might produce a bit of spin. We want to put up a good score on the board,” Latham said at the toss.

India, trailing after a disappointing loss in the first Test in Bengaluru, have made three changes to their playing XI. Shubman Gill returns from injury, while Washington Sundar and Akash Deep also come into the side. KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is determined to bounce back and level the series. “We have to put the last game behind us and focus on executing our plans better,” Sharma stated.

As the match gets underway, all eyes will be on India’s bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, who has been a key player for the team. New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to build a solid first innings total to put pressure on the hosts.

