New Zealand Likely To Extend Lockdown Till Aug 27: Report

Wellington: New Zealand is expected to extend its COVID-19 restrictions until August 27, according to reports.

As per reports, Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, maybe in lockdown for a few days, the announcement of which is expected today.

Currently, the country of 5.1 million is under lockdown until midnight on Tuesday.

The lockdown began on August 17 over a single infection, the country’s first locally transmitted case since February.

The patient had contracted highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. Authorities have since uncovered another 30 active cases, including 11 locally transmitted infections that were announced on Friday.

The extension will last until at least Tuesday.

The patient at the center of the most recent cluster was an unvaccinated 58-year-old man who had travelled to other parts of the country, and had no obvious link to the border, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Tuesday.