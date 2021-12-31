New Zealand Light Show Welcomes New Year 2022

Wellington: New Zealand lit up with fireworks in Aukland and become the first city in the world to welcome the new year 2022.

Auckland welcomed the new year 2022 at 4:25 pm IST.

Fireworks lit up the night sky in Auckland and beams over the SkyTower in Auckland Harbour Bridge mark the celebration today.

While there hasn’t yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowd gathering.

As the time zones differ from country to country, every country enters the new year at different times.