Wellington: Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao, in collaboration with Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST), has unveiled a new scholarship initiative tailored for Indian students, providing scholarships totalling over NZ$200,000.

The New Zealand Science and Technology Scholarships were introduced at a recent event at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi. These scholarships are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and are available to Indian students commencing their first year in a full-time program in New Zealand in 2025, according to a press release.

Selected students will have the opportunity to apply for admission to New Zealand’s internationally acclaimed educational institutions, which are known for career-oriented applied learning, connections with industry and local communities, and hands-on learning experiences, the release noted.

Eligible programs for the scholarship encompass a range of fields including agri-technology, applied health sciences, aquaculture, architecture, biotechnology, construction, computing systems, digital technology, engineering (various specializations), food technology, information technology, marine conservation, nursing, quantity surveying, veterinary nursing, and viticulture.

Ziena Jalil, Chief of Staff at Te Pūkenga – NZIST, highlighted the global necessity for more professionals skilled in science and technology.

Jalil remarked that the New Zealand Science and Technology Scholarships represent a pledge to assist Indian students in obtaining world-class qualifications, supported by industry-leading practices, in sectors where there is a high demand for talent.

Furthermore, she mentioned that Indian students form the largest group of international students at the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, contributing significantly to the cultural diversity across its over 80 campuses nationwide.