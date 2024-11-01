New Zealand staged a comeback with crucial late wickets after India’s spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, combined to dismiss the Black Caps for 235 on the first day of the third Test in Mumbai.

India seemed poised to close the opening day in a dominant position, bolstered by a strong second-wicket stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, until New Zealand swung the game back in their favour with three quick wickets.

At the close of play on Friday, India stood at 86/4, with Shubman Gill not out on 31 from 38 balls, hitting two fours and a six, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant at his side on 1. The hosts were comfortably placed at 78/1 in the 18th over just before the day’s end when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj fell to consecutive balls from New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel.

Virat Kohli was run out in the following over by a sharp direct hit from Matt Henry, after facing six balls and scoring a four.

Brief scores: New Zealand 235 all out in 65.4 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81) lead India 86/4 in 19 overs (Shubman Gill 31*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30; Ajaz Patel 2/33) by 149 runs.