New Zealand has won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, defeating South Africa in the final on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sophie Devine’s New Zealand team are now Women’s T20 World Cup Champions, having bested South Africa to become the fourth nation to win the title in the history of the tournament.

This victory marks only the second time New Zealand’s women have won a major ICC Women’s tournament, with their 2024 T20 title adding to their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup win in 2000 on their own turf.

Competing in their third final, and their first since 2010, the White Ferns delivered an outstanding performance after being put in to bat first by the Proteas in Dubai. Key contributions from Melie Kerr (43), Brooke Halliday (38), and Suzie Bates (32) helped them post 158/5 in their first innings.

Kerr (3/24) and Rosemary Mair (3/25) both took three wickets, ensuring that South Africa’s chase fell 32 runs short, as the Kiwi players celebrated their victory on the Dubai field. Entering the tournament ranked fourth globally, New Zealand was placed in the highly competitive Group A alongside top-ranked Australia and third-ranked India.

Devine’s team showcased their skill against India to kick off their campaign with a win and proceeded to the semi-finals as group runners-up behind Australia. The Kiwis then edged past a formidable West Indies side in Sharjah in the semi-finals, clinching an eight-run victory to advance to the final in Dubai.

With this win, New Zealand joins Australia, England, and West Indies as champions in the nine editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. They are set to defend their title in England in 2026, when the tournament expands to include 12 competing nations.

