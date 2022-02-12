New Zealand Beat India By 62 Runs In First ODI

New Delhi: India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first women’s ODI of the five-match series in Queenstone on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, New Zealand rode on Suzie Bates century (106 off 111 balls) to score a challenging 275.

In response, India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs. The top-scorer was the Indian innings was skipper Mithali Raj who made 59 off 73 balls.

Brief scores: New Zealand 275 all out in 48.1 overs (Suzie Bates 106; Jhulan Goswami 2/580. India 213 all out in 49.4 overs (Mithali Raj 59; Jess Kerr 4/35).