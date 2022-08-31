New Zealand All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme Retires From International Cricket

Wellington: New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket.

BLACKCAPS and @ndcricket all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket. #CricketNation https://t.co/IfY45v2Wbj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 31, 2022

Colin De Grandhomme made his international debut in 2012, playing a T20I against Zimbabwe. He earned his maiden international cap a decade after making his First-Class debut.

de Grandhomme took a total of 91 wickets across formats. He scored 1,432, 742, and 505 runs in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket, respectively.

In 29 Tests, de Grandhomme scored 1432 runs at 38.70, including centuries against the West Indies and South Africa, and 49 wickets at 32.95 – including six for 41 on debut against Pakistan.