New York Sees Increase In Children Hospitalisation With Rise Of Omicron Cases

Washington: With Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalized children, as the White House promised Sunday to quickly resolve the United States’ Covid-19 test shortage.

The New York State Department of Health warned “of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid-19,” in a statement Friday.

In New York City, it “identified four-fold increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under beginning the week of December 5 through the current week,” it said.