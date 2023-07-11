New York left waterlogged, powerless after flash floods

New York: Flash flood warnings are in effect across southeastern New York at present, including New York City. Thunderstorms struck the region and brought “torrential downpours,” according to the National Weather Service.

The city said on its website, “A Flood Watch is in effect citywide between 2 p.m. today, Sunday 7/9, and 6 a.m. Monday 7/10. An excessive rainfall event may cause flash flooding, especially in areas close to creeks, streams and rivers; low-lying and flood-prone areas; and urban areas with poor drainage.”

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning. Staten Island and west Manhattan have a low risk of severe weather, like a strong thunderstorm. Scattered showers may occur around 2 p.m,” it added.

City officials have claimed the floods can quickly flood basements and pose a risk to people’s lives. They advised people to shift to higher regions.

The floods have already started wreaking havoc in various regions, including parts of the Lower Hudson Valley. The water has rapidly flooded roadways, trapped people inside cars and spilled debris across places. Emergency responders have been working to make rescue efforts.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for Orange County Sunday night, July 9. “I have announced a State of Emergency for Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening flooding over the past few hours. We are in close communication with local officials and State agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the same thread, she added, “Our Office of Emergency Management has been in touch with every potentially impacted county to make sure they have what they need to quickly respond. And they will be coordinating deployments of personnel and resources from State agencies should local officials need help.” Kathy confirmed that at least 13,000 homes are without power.