New Yield Rice Arrives At Samaleswari Temple Ahead Of Nuakhai

Sambalpur: Ahead of the agrarian festival, Nuakhai, Nabanna (new yield rice) arrived at Maa Samaleswari on Tuesday in Sambalpur.

Nuakhai is to be observed on the fifth day of the bright fortnight in the month of the Hindu month of Bhadraba. Accordingly this year Nuakhai will be observed on September 11.

‘Nuakhai’ or Nabanna festival is celebrated to welcome the new paddy crop every year. On this auspicious day, farmers offer new grain to the deity to welcome the new crop. After having the new rice as the offering to God, later in the afternoon people enjoy themselves organising dance, games, etc.

As a significant feature of the festival, younger members seek blessings from their elders in the family as well as the village for good fortune.

People also greet each other with a new spirit in a ritual called ‘Nuakhai Bhet’ in local parlance on this day.