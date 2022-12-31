New Year Celebrations: Bhubaneswar DCP releases advisory

Bhubaneswar: On the last day of 2022, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh issued an advisory video message for the zero night celebration, which will be held without any COVID restrictions after two years, across Odisha capital on Saturday.

“People are likely to violate the traffic rules in excitement to celebrate new years’ eve. I request citizens to avoid over-speeding of vehicles, to ride at a speed of 50 km/hr, do not drink and drive, and in case you are attending any party, it is advisable to go along with a driver,” he said.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police has geared up to ensure a safe celebration of the New Year.

DCP Prateek Singh said that picketing and patrolling will begin at 7 pm on Saturday (December 31) and continue up until 2 am at midnight. There will be check posts at a total 28 points in the capital city.

Drunken driving enforcement will be executed at as many as 17 locations. The QAT will be placed at Station Square, Kalpana Square, Khandagiri Square, and Rasulgarh.

On 1st January 2023, 10 Sections of force will be stationed at tourist places to check crowding and any untoward incident. Traffic and general advisories will be shared with the public on social media regularly, the police added.