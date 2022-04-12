New XE-variant Of COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya Chairs Review Meeting With Key Experts, Officials

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a meeting with the key experts and officials of the country on the new ‘XE variant’ of COVID-19.

While reviewing the cases of COVID-19 in the country, he directed the officials to boost ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases.

On the medical infrastructure and resources front, Dr. Mandaviya directed officials to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required for Covid treatment. He further emphasized that the ongoing vaccination drive must be carried out at full pace and all eligible should be vaccinated.

The meeting was attended by Dr V.K. Paul, member, Health, NITI Ayog, Shri. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary ,Health, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, Dr. N K Arora, NTAGI and other senior officials of the Health Ministry were also present in the meeting.