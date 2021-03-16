New Windows 10 Update Fixes Printer Crash Bug

New Delhi: The latest set of updates of Windows 10 would allow the users to be rid of printer crash bugs and continue using their printers and other external peripherals without many issues.

If this issue has been affecting you, you can download the update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and clicking Check for Updates. Hopefully, after updating, your printer and computer can go back to working smoothly.

Earlier, many users have complained about one of Windows’s recent updates which caused numerous problems when they connected their computer to a printer. Microsoft hints that a permanent fix will be here by the end of this week.