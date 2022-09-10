New ‘Vande Bharat’ Express Breaks Bullet Train Record

New Delhi: ‘Vande Bharat’ express, semi high-speed train broke the record of the bullet train on its trial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Friday.

‘Vande Bharat’ express achieved the speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it was a “proud moment” for Indian Railways as the trial run of the third rake of the Vande Bharat train was completed and with a green signal from the Railway Safety Commissioner.

Notifying the trial completion, the Western Railways tweeted, “This indigenously prepared self-propelled train is equipped with superior amenities for enhanced passenger travel experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features.”

The trial run of Vande Bharat Express was conducted between Ahmedabad & Mumbai today. This indigenously prepared Self-propelled train is equipped with superior amenities for enhanced passenger travel experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/hdG9B8uNuI — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 9, 2022

A press release by the Railways ministry said that the new Vande Bharat trains would be equipped with WI-FI, 32-inch LCD TVs, energy-efficient ACs with dust-free clean air cooling, and a side recliner seat facility for all classes which was earlier provided to just executive class passengers.

The improved features also include automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, three-hour battery backup, GPS systems, and a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. fresh air and return air.