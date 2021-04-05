New units of TTPS to begin soon, old units to continue

Bhubaneswar: Works on new units of Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) will begin soon, NTPC Chairman Gurudip Singh on Monday said. Following a virtual mode meeting with Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Singh said Rs 7700 cr will be invested for the project for which the Odisha government has provided land, water, and other facilities.

The meeting comes after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to the Centre to make necessary arrangements to keep the TTPS running till the new one takes its place. The installation of new units and distribution of power from these units was also taken up during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said it was necessary to keep the old plant running till the new one comes at its place for the sole reason that livelihood of hundreds of thousands of workers are involved. The member secretary of the State Pollution Control Board Dr K Murugsen said the old TTPS plant could be re-commissioned if some measures are undertaken to rectify the lacunae relating to environmental norms.

Reports said the commissioning of new units of TTPS has been formally approved. The issues relating to land acquisition, water, and others will be dealt with accordingly.

The virtual mode meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Power, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary, Industries. Hemant Kumar Sharma, Project Director NTPC Ujjawal Kanti Bhattacharya, and senior officials of OPTCL and NTPC.