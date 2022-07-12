New UK PM Set To Be Announced On September 5

London: The ruling Conservative party in The United Kingdom said that the process to replace outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson is set to conclude on September 5th.

According to media reports 11 candidates are vying for the job, with the voting process beginning this week.

Candidates must have at least 20 MPs backing them in order to enter the race, up from the usual eight, and any candidate who fails to get the support of 30 MPs in the first ballot will be eliminated.

The new Conservative leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, in which the 358 Conservative lawmakers reduce the race to two candidates through a series of elimination votes. Candidates who fail to get at least 30 votes are eliminated at each round.

Finally, the last two candidates standing are voted on by party members across the country.

Under Britain’s parliamentary system, Boris Johnson’s replacement will automatically become prime minister without the need for a general election.

The Conservative leadership contest was triggered last week when Johnson was forced to step down.