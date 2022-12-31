‘New Twitter Navigation coming’: Elon Musk announces new change

New York: New Twitter chief Elon Musk has announced a new change to the microblogging site that will allow swiping to side to switch between recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.

“New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc. Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch,” the billionaire tweeted.

The social media platform already allows users to swap between a chronological timeline that shows the latest tweets, and the Home timeline which displays recommended tweets by the tapping star icon.

“It’s good to switch back & forth. As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists & topics will become awesome,” Musk further said.

However, a Twitter user, Suhel Banerjee asked the Twitter CEO about swiping across lists feature on the mobile application. “But what about swiping across Lists? That’s one of the best features on the mobile app presently,” Suhel asked.