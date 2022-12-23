New Twitter CEO Bess Kalb ‘honoured & thrilled Elon Musk took a chance’ in sarcastic thread

New York: A day after billionaire Elon Musk declared, as dramatically as his bid to buy the microblogging platform, that he would step down as chief executive of Twitter Inc, a Twitter user has gone viral for her satirical thread on becoming the company’s next CEO.

On the face of it, the thread doesn’t come out as a parody but intends to lampoon the Tesla owner after he offered to quit as the CEO but only after a whirlwind stint announcing major steps to uplift the financial position of the company.

The now-viral thread on Twitter was shared by Bess Kalb. She is an Emmy-nominated writer for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! television show and wrote a sarcastic thread to “express shock” after being “declared” the new CEO of Twitter by Elon Musk. “Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter,” she wrote.

“I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at @twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people,” Bess wrote while concluding the thread.

Bess’s post went viral online with over 35k likes and grabbed a lot of attention from Twitter users.

Musk recently announced that he would step down as the Twitter CEO after a poll conducted by him on the microblogging site showed a majority of respondents wanted him to quit the post. The maverick billionaire businessman has not responded to Kalb’s outlandish claims.