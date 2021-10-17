New trailer for The Batman reveals super-intense side of Robert Pattinson

New York: The Batman trailer is here — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. At DC FanDome on Saturday, Robert Pattinson the new Batman, Zoë Kravitz the new Catwoman, and The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming standalone reboot of the Dark Knight.

The Batman is scheduled to come out March 4, 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, the new take on the classic comic features a number of well-known villains given a dark new look. Paul Dano stars as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell shows up as crime boss the Penguin. Facing them are Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as faithful butler Alfred.

This version of Batman “doesn’t have as much control over his personality,” Pattinson said as he introduced the trailer.