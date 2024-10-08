Washington: A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has unveiled that common breast cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, may significantly accelerate the biological aging process in survivors. The findings, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, highlight the extensive impact of these treatments on cellular aging markers.

The study tracked women undergoing breast cancer treatment over a two-year period, examining changes in gene expression related to aging. Researchers discovered that markers of cellular aging, such as DNA damage response, cellular senescence, and inflammatory pathways, increased significantly in all breast cancer survivors, regardless of the treatment type.

“For the first time, we’re showing that the signals we once thought were driven by chemotherapy are also present in women undergoing radiation and surgery,” said Judith Carroll, the study’s lead author and an associate professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA.

The acceleration of biological aging due to breast cancer treatments poses significant implications for survivors. Biological aging processes are linked to conditions such as fatigue, cognitive decline, frailty, and cardiovascular disease. Understanding these pathways is crucial for developing targeted strategies to manage and mitigate these effects.

The study underscores the need for further research to explore the specific mechanisms driving accelerated aging in breast cancer survivors. By identifying these pathways, healthcare providers can better support survivors in maintaining their health and quality of life post-treatment.

This research marks a significant step forward in understanding the long-term impacts of breast cancer treatments and highlights the importance of comprehensive care strategies for survivors.

