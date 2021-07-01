New SOP For Bus Services In Category A Districts Soon: Odisha Transport Minister

Bhubaneswar: State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Thursday said that a detailed guidelines regarding bus services in category A districts will be issued soon.

“The department will soon release the SOP to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols are thoroughly followed, during operation of bus services, by the operators as well as passengers,” said the Minister.

Passengers upto sitting capacity will be allowed and the use of masks by passengers and bus staff will be made mandatory, the Minister added.

The SOP will be provided by the Regional Transport Officers to all the bus operators in the districts falling under Category A where lockdown restrictions have been relaxed by the State government.

Any kind of violation will attract strict action, the Transport minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Odisha government extended the partial lockdown in the State till 6 AM of July 16.