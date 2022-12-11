New Song ‘Besharam Rang’ Of SRK’s Pathan To Release On Monday

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan’ new song ‘Besharam Rang’ will be out on Monday.

A glimpse of Deepika look was shared by SRK on twitter.

He tweeted: “Besharam Rang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost (It’s almost time for Besharam Rang) ! Song out on 12th December.” He added in his tweet: “Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Pathaan is unarguably one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. Besides, SRK, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham .

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s first collaboration. It will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 4th project together. The duo have earlier worked together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut.

Later, Deepika Padukone also shared a glimpse of her look from the song on her Instagram profile and she wrote: “Besharam Rang out on 12th December! Pathaan only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”