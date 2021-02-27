New Science Parks In Odisha Soon: Minister Ashok Panda

Bhubaneswar: Answering to a question during the Assembly Question Hour today, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said that new science parks will be established across the State soon.

Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra said that the Science Centre/Park will be opened in the 10 districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Bhadrak, Puri, Bolangir, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur in the first while 10 others in the second phase.

Districts to be covered In the second phase are Boudh, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Rayagada, Kendrapada, Khurda, Gajapati, Angul, Balasore and Cuttack, the Minister added.

The Minister also informed that five acres of land required in the district for establishing a Science Centre/Park at an estimated cost of Rs 6.5 crore each.