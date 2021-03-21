New Rule By CBSE For Issuing Duplicate Documents To Students

Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with special provisions to streamline the process of issuing duplicate documents to students after passing class X and XII.

Here is the new process:

-Only an application with complete details is to be submitted to the concerned Regional Office.

– A copy of valid photo identity card like Aadhaar card, Driving License, Voter Card, Bank Pass Book to be submitted.

-Payment of prescribed application fee.

“Now attestation of the application form by the Principal/ Gazetted officer and notification in two National dailies has been done away with. This Rule is made applicable with immediate effect,” the CBSE notification read.

Here is the existing process;

-A request with all particulars to be sent to concerned Regional Office, CBSE.

-Attestation of the request application form by Principal/ Gazetted Officer is required.

-Notification is to be published in the two National dailies regarding loss of documents.

-Payment of application fee.

The CBSE Examination Committee in its meeting held in December last year has passed certain proposals which are in accordance with the initiatives taken by the Government of India for ease of doing business for citizens of the country.