Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced that new ration cards will be issued by the end of September. This was confirmed by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in the Odisha Assembly. The process of e-KYC verification has already begun, and applicants are encouraged to complete their Aadhaar seeding and KYC verification through e-PoS machines at PDS dealer points by September 25.

So far, over 9 lakh people have applied for the new ration cards. The verification process is crucial to ensure that only eligible individuals receive the benefits, and it aims to eliminate ineligible persons from the food security program. The government has identified approximately 16.28 lakh ghost ration cards, which prompted the initiation of this verification process.

The new ration cards will be issued to those who meet the criteria set under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The Minister assured that there will be no discrimination in the selection of beneficiaries.