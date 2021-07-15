New Railway Minister Ashwini Reviews Projects & Future Developmental Aspects Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwinin Vaishnaw, who became the new Railway Minister, reviewed the functioning and implementation of all the ongoing Railways projects and future developmental aspects of Odisha.

Taking to his social media handle, he informed about the same.

Just took a review of functioning and implementation of all the on going Railways projects and future developmental aspects of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/MKAusp5pIc — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 14, 2021

In Ashwini Vaishnaw, Odisha got its first-ever railway minister since 1947, when the seat considered as the ‘lifeline of the nation’ has been piloted by neighbouring states like Bihar (5 -from Jagjivan Ram to George Fernandes, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan) and West Bengal (3- Mamata to Dinesh and Mukul Roy).

In the long 74-years post Independence history, Odisha could get a foothold in the guise of Kanhu Charan Lenka during the late PV Narishma Rao Prime Ministership in the years 1991-95. Incidentally, KC Lenka had been the RS member then, like Ashwini Vaishnav.