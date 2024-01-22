New Poster Out! ‘Fighter’ Is Just 3 Days Away From Release!

The excitement for the release of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is rising at a fever pitch. The trailer and the songs Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Heer Aasmani have indeed set the right tone for the film, having left the audience drenched in the spirit of Fighter. The makers are not leaving any chance to keep the audience hooked for its release and now as it’s just 3 days left for the release of the film, the makers treated the audience with a new poster.

‘Fighter’ is indeed arriving as the biggest aerial action drama that the audience is going to witness on the big screens on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. As it’s just 3 days left for the release, the makers dropped an intriguing poster on their social media. They further jotted down the caption –

“Fly. Fight. Protect. जय हि न्द! 󰏝

#Fighter Forever 󰏝

#FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D.”

The fever of Fighter is taking over. Hrithik Roshan along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi visited the DAV United festival held in Mumbai to express his gratitude to the students for supporting the #ThankYouFighter initiative. The team has collected 2.5 Lakh #ThankYouFighter handwritten Letters from the students. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be visiting Air Force Station Pune today to hand over the handwritten Letters to the IAF officers.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theatres on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.