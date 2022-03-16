New poster of Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 out, trailer release date unveiled

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff is once again making headlines and this time for his upcoming project Heropanti 2. After all, the actor has shared a new and intriguing poster of the action drama on social media along with an important update about the trailer.

The poster featured Tiger dressed in a suit and was seen sitting on a car bonnet holding a gun. He was having an intense look on his face and was surrounded by armed men who were aiming to kill him.

Interestingly, Tiger also unveiled the name of his character from the movie which happens to be Babloo. Besides, the actor also revealed that the makers will be unveiling the trailer of Heropanti 2 tomorrow.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The action drama is slated to release on April 29 this year.