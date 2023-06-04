New Pics From Vacation? Aditi Rao Hydari And Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Visit Bina Kak’s House

Mumbai: New pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth have emerged online and the Internet is thrilled.

The duo, who were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew out of the city, are now in Rajasthan and having a blast. On Sunday, actress Bina Kak hosted Aditi and Siddharth at her house in Rajasthan and also shared some pictures from the get-together. Out of the three pictures shared, in two of them, Bina Kak can be seen posing with Aditi, both of who are twinning in white. In the third selfie, Sidharth, Aditi and Bina can be seen smiling for selfies.

Sharing the images, Bina Kak wrote, “Happiest when the children visit me at home.” Commenting on the post, Deanne Panday wrote, “Such happy photos.”

On Friday afternoon, Aditi Rao Hydari and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth were pictured at the Mumbai airport. When a paparazzo asked if she and Siddharth could pose together for a picture, the actress jokingly said, “Not possible.”