New Pics From Shah Rukh Khan’s “Delhi Diaries” Impress Netizens

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest pictures are all over the Internet. On Tuesday, the star’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared picture of SRK’s new look on her Instagram handle.

In the pictures, SRK can be seen dressed in a formal outfit as he strikes a pose or two for the camera. The picture happens to be from SRK’s New Delhi visit.

“Delhi Diaries,” Pooja Dadlani captioned the photos. In the comments section of the post, actor Richa Chadha wrote: “Haye,” adding a heart and a heart-eyed emoji. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote:”Uff.” Fans of SRK too filled up the comments with multiple heart emojis.

Before this, SRK’s pics from the sets of Pathaan went viral. “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga,” he captioned the post.