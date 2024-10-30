A new passenger halt has officially opened at Atri on the Khurda-Balangir rail line, marking a significant enhancement to the region’s transportation infrastructure.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, in the presence of Begunia MLA Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Khordha MLA Prashant Kumar Jagadev and the Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road H. S. Bajwa.

Atri is renowned for its hot spring water and serves as a popular tourist destination, making the new halt a vital addition for both residents and visitors. The first train provided stoppage at Atri PH is Daspalla-Bhubaneswar Special.

During her speech, Smt. Sarangi expressed her gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Railway Minister for fulfilling the demands and aspirations of the public in the area, which she had presented to the Railway Minister.

The construction of the passenger halt, which cost approximately Rs. 58 lakhs, features a 467-meter platform, equipped with six small passenger shelters and six benches with a seating capacity of 30 people. Additionally, the facility includes 14 light posts, a tube well and a booking counter, enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.

This development is expected to boost local tourism and provide better connectivity for residents, contributing positively to the socio-economic growth of the area.

Three trains will provide stoppage at Atri PH with immediate effect. These trains are Bhadrak-Daspalla-Bhadrak MEMU Passenger, Bhubaneswar-Daspalla-Bhubaneswar MEMU Passenger and Puri-Daspalla-Puri MEMU Passenger Special.

08555/08556 Bhadrak-Daspalla-Bhadrak MEMU from Bhadrak will reach at Atri at 1036hrs and will leave at 1037hrs towards Daspalla. In the return direction, this train from Daspalla will arrive at 1755hrs and will leave at 1756hrs towards Bhadrak.

08429/08430 Bhubaneswar-Daspalla- Bhubaneswar MEMU from Bhubaneswar will reach Atri at 1051hrs and will leave at 1052hrs towards Daspalla. In the return direction, this train from Daspalla will arrive at 1714hrs and will leave at 1715hrs towards Bhubaneswar.

08423/08424 Puri-Daspalla-Puri MEMU from Puri will reach Atri at 1940hrs and will leave at 1941hrs towards Daspalla. In the return direction, this train from Daspalla will arrive at 0752hrs and will leave at 0753hrs towards Puri.