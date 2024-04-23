New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend

The rise in demand and popularity of streaming giants have surged over the years, allowing audiences the convenience of accessing their preferred content anytime, anywhere. OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Prime Video, and others have elevated viewer expectations by consistently unveiling fresh projects every week across various genres and languages from across the globe.

DEAD YOUTH DETECTIVES

April 25, Netflix

‘Dead Youth Detectives’ centres on a duo of adolescent spirits collaborating with a clairvoyant to unravel enigmas for their otherworldly clientele. Leading the series are George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri. It is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25.

DIL DOSTI DILEMMA

April 25, Prime Video

‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ follows Asmara, whose summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents’ traditional neighbourhood as a form of discipline. The web series features Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Elisha Mayor, Revathi Pillai, and Shruti Seth. It is scheduled for release on April 25 on Prime Video.

BHIMA

April 25, Disney+ Hotstar

Bhimaa revolves around a sleuth investigating mysterious occurrences at a temple in a small town. Gopichand stars in the lead role, supported by Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Nassar, Naresh, Poorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Niharika Konidela, and Rohini. The movie is reportedly set to premiere on April 25, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

THE BEEKEEPER

April 26, Lionsgate

The Beekeeper follows Adam Clay’s journey for retribution after someone close to him is exploited. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes evident that Clay possesses skills beyond mere beekeeping. Jason Statham leads the cast. The film will debut on Lionsgate Play on April 26.

KUNG FU PANDA 4

April 26, BookMyShow

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ delves into Po’s duty to mentor a new warrior as he assumes the role of spiritual leader in the Valley of Peace. The film is slated for release on BookMyShow on April 26.

TILLU SQUARE

April 26, Netflix

‘Tillu Square’ centres on Tillu, whose life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes embroiled in a mysterious murder case. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran headline the cast. The movie is rumoured to premiere on Netflix on April 26.