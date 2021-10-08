New Orissa High Court Judges Take Oath Today

Cuttack: Two new judges of Orissa High Court on Friday administered the oath of office of Chief Justice S Muralidhar.

Justice Jaswant Singh of Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Arindam Sinha of Calcutta High Court took oath as Judges of Orissa High Court today.

The newly appointed judges took oath inside the premises of the High Court in presence of other judges of the High Court, former judges, members of the bar.

Both of the judges were recently transferred to the Orissa HC. With the elevation of Justices Jaswant Singh and Arindam Sinha to the HC Bench, the number of judges in Odisha mounted to 14.

The Supreme Court Collegium on September 16 and September 21 made recommendations for transfers of 17 and six high court judges, respectively.

According to the Collegium’s recommendations, eight high courts were to get new chief justices, while five other high court chief justices had also been recommended to be transferred.