New Odisha Governor Raghubar Das offers prayers at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor-designate Raghubar Das arrived in Puri on Monday ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Das reached Puri from Jamshedpur by train early on Monday morning and proceeded to the Governor’s residence in the pilgrim city. Later, he visited Shree Jagannath Temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the sibling deities at the 12th-century shrine.

Das is scheduled to leave for Bhubaneswar around 12.15 p.m. and will stay at Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Raj Bhavan at 11.45 am on Tuesday. However, prior to the sworn-in ceremony, Das is scheduled to offer prayers at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.