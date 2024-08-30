New Odisha Excise Policy from September 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today unveiled a new excise policy in the state for 2024-25

financial year.

The new excise policy will remain effective from September 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 or till the introduction of a new policy in the state.

The new excise policy deals with excise fee, duty, margin structure and regulatory guidelines.

As per the new excise policy, no new foreign liquor (ON) shop will be sanctioned in rural areas of the state. However, the state government will allow new liquor shops at 3-star and above category hotels. The government will not allow dance bars in Odisha. But, the ‘ON’ shops may conduct musical performance or

orchestra programmes on their premises after obtaining the necessary permission from the authorities concerned.

For the purpose of promoting tourism in Odisha, the state government will allow serving of liquor at beach shacks.

The Tourism department will issue licences for opening beach shacks in Odisha. The beach shacks will be

allowed to operate throughout the year or for a particular period by taking into account the climatic

conditions.

As per the new excise policy, beach shacks may come up near rivers, lakes and dams.

The state government may grant ‘ON licence to OTDC and ITDC hotels in Odisha. Similarly, temporary licences

may be granted to OTDC to sell liquor at eco-retreats.